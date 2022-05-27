Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

