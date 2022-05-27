Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $11.20 on Friday. Midwest has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Midwest ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Midwest had a negative net margin of 44.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Midwest will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

