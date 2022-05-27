Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the April 30th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,951.0 days.
OTCMKTS MICCF remained flat at $$14.98 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $42.13.
About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millicom International Cellular (MICCF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.