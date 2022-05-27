Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the April 30th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,951.0 days.

OTCMKTS MICCF remained flat at $$14.98 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $42.13.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.