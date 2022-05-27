MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Down 50.5% in May

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 37,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MIND C.T.I. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MNDO opened at $2.46 on Friday. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.64%. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

About MIND C.T.I. (Get Rating)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.