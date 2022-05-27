MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Releases Earnings Results

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. MINISO Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MNSO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,321. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

