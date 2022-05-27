Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Acquires 35,500 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,537.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,854,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,281,890.53.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 7,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,953.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,366.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,776.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,210.00.

Shares of CVE MRZ traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.69. 1,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 13.62 and a current ratio of 13.86.

Mirasol Resources ( CVE:MRZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources (Get Rating)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

