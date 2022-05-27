Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $111.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $164.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s current price.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $253.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.61. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after buying an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.