Mizuho Boosts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $138.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VMW. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.47. 268,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,828. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.75.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,464,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.