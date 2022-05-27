Mizuho Raises EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $13.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENLC. Raymond James increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

