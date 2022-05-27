Mizuho Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $200.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.93.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.37. Workday has a twelve month low of $157.49 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

