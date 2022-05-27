Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

