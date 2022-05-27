Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
MRCC stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $216.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.
About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
