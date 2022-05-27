Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

MRCC stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $216.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

