Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 327,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.