Morgan Stanley Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $160.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.81.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

