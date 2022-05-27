Morgan Stanley Cuts Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target to GBX 6,080

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,500 ($81.79) to GBX 6,080 ($76.51) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,598.75.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of IKTSY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $81.37.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.