Morgan Stanley Cuts Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target to GBX 6,080

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,500 ($81.79) to GBX 6,080 ($76.51) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,598.75.

Shares of IKTSY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $81.37.

About Intertek Group (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.