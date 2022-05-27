Morgan Stanley Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $27.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBLX. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $30.59 on Friday. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

