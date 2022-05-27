Morgan Stanley Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $283.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $283.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $268.88 on Friday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $271.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.42.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 31.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Cigna by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 78,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Cigna by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 60,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.