Morgan Stanley Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $315.00

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.71.

Shares of BURL opened at $169.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $142.41 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

