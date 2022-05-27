Morgan Stanley Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $89.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.08. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.