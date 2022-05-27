Morgan Stanley Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $89.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.
JACK stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.08. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.