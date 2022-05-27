Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 190.2% in May

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.

MGRUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF opened at $4.10 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

