Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $2,454,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 96.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 242,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 119,346 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

