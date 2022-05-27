Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAG. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $5,490,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCAG opened at $9.85 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V operates as a subsidiary of Mountain Crest Global Holdings LLC.

