Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Announces Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $48.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,181.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Movado Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Movado Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Movado Group by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

