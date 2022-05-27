Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $43.72 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,292. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

