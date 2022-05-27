MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.