MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $101.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.