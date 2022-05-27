MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $83.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,553,000 after acquiring an additional 368,106 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

