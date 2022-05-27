MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MVO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,147. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,767,000.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

