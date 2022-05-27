NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NC traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $417.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,595 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.