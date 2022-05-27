NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE NC traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $417.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.86.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.
NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NACCO Industries (NC)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.