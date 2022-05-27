Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “
NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $34.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
