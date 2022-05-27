Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

