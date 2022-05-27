Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Investec lowered Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSNY opened at $20.24 on Friday. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

