Nathan H. Harwell Sells 10,097 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $31,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.15. 239,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $161.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $12.05.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

