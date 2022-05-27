National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $8.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.89. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.79 billion.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.96.

TSE:BNS opened at C$84.33 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$75.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

