National Bank Financial Raises Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$148.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.05.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.68. 15,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,434. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $107.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.