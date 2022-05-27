National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

TSE NA opened at C$94.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$87.71 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$93.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.93.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5799997 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price target for the company. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.12.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

