National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
TSE NA opened at C$94.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$87.71 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$93.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.93.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5799997 earnings per share for the current year.
About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
