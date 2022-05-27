National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$84.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.71.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock traded up C$0.44 on Friday, reaching C$69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,855. The stock has a market cap of C$62.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$147.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$66.05 and a 1 year high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.7600002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,815.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.