National Bankshares Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$148.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$153.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.78.

Shares of TSE RY traded up C$1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$130.43. 1,006,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,300. The company has a market cap of C$184.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$123.70 and a one year high of C$149.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$136.35.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total transaction of C$517,795.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$745,894.49. Insiders have sold 12,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,690 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

