National Bankshares Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$148.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$153.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.78.
Shares of TSE RY traded up C$1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$130.43. 1,006,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,300. The company has a market cap of C$184.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$123.70 and a one year high of C$149.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$136.35.
In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total transaction of C$517,795.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$745,894.49. Insiders have sold 12,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,690 in the last ninety days.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
