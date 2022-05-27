National Bankshares Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$102.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TD. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.84.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$95.89. 1,399,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,039. The firm has a market cap of C$173.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$80.68 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.