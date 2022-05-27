National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,136.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Investec cut National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $3,673,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $186,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

