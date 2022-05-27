National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

NYSE NSA traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $53.46. 1,012,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

