National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 184.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 367,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 76,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

