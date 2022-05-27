Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NGS stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $175.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $85,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

