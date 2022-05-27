Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Navigator stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

