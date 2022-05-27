Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

NVTS traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,261. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

