Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Nedbank Group stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $16.95.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.3839 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.
About Nedbank Group (Get Rating)
Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.
