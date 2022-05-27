Needham & Company LLC Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Raymond James upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.74.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of -105.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

