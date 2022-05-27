Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $10.00 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOPMF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

