Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 2,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,979. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 425,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 285,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 118,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 116,898 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

