NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

NetApp stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,109. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NetApp by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

