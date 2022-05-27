NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Lowered by OTR Global

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.39.

NTAP traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,037. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32. NetApp has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in NetApp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NetApp by 51.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

